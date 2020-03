Showers with the chance for a T-Storm Tuesday

Tracking two waves of rain for your Tuesday

Overnight: Cloudy and mild. Chance for pockets of drizzle or fog. Chance for a shower or storm into the early morning.

Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 52 Low: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance for rain showers early. Small chance for a rain shower mixing with snowflakes toward morning. (60%)

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 49 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 38 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 27