Showers with the chance for a storm to start your Thursday

Warming into the 70's through the end of the week

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Breezy (40%)

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower possible. (20%)

Low: 53

THURSDAY: Chance for a shower early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)

High: 75 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower into the evening. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 47

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 42

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 46

TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 47