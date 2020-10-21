Showers with the chance for a storm to start your Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Breezy (40%)
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 53
THURSDAY: Chance for a shower early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)
High: 75 Low: 53
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower into the evening. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 57
SATURDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 47
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 42
MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 46
TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 47