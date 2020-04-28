Showers with a chance for T-Storms

Breaking News
Gusty and Warm through Wednesday - Rain threat increases

TONIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly through the 1st half of the night. (40%)
Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Warm and wind. Gust to 25mph+. Showers or T-Storms. (90%)
High: 70 Low: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain Likely. Chance for T-Storms. Moderate rain possible. Gusty wind. (90%)
Low: 52

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 62 Low: 52

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (60%)
High: 68 Low: 49

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 59 Low: 39

