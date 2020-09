Temperatures will turn below average the rest of the week

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Rumble of thunder possible. (90%)

Low: 52



TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of a shower. (30%)

High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible.

Low: 48



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible later in the day. (20% PM)

High: 65