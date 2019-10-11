Showers to start the weekend

Weather

Turning colder this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.  Rain showers developing.  Small chance for thunder.  Mainly late.  (80%)
Low:  50

Saturday:  Scattered  showers early.  Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. (80% AM)
High:  58

Saturday night:  Clearing skies.  Colder.  Patchy frost possible.
Low:  38 

Sunday:  Partly or mostly sunny. 
High:  63  Low:  38

Monday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  60  Low:  42

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  65  Low:  39

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  57  Low: 47

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40% AM)
High:  54  Low:  40

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  66  Low:  39

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com