Showers to start the weekend

FORECAST:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Small chance for thunder. Mainly late.
(80%)
Low: 50
Saturday: Scattered showers early.
Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. (80% AM)
High: 58
Saturday night: Clearing
skies. Colder. Patchy frost possible.
Low: 38
Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 38
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 42
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 39
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 47
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers early. (40% AM)
High: 54 Low: 40
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 39