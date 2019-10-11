Showers to start the weekend

Turning colder this weekend

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Small chance for thunder. Mainly late. (80%)

Low: 50

Saturday: Scattered showers early. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. (80% AM)

High: 58

Saturday night: Clearing skies. Colder. Patchy frost possible.

Low: 38

Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 38

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 42

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 57 Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40% AM)

High: 54 Low: 40

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 39