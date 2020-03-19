Showers taper off into the early morning

A stronger storm will be possible into Friday

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. (90% PM)

High: 66 Low: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with scattered thunderstorms. Gust wind possible with stronger storms. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)

Low: 62

FRIDAY: Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms. Falling temperatures late day. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)

High: 67 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 23

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 56 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40