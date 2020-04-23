Showers stay in the forecast overnight

Breaking News
Tracking several systems through late week and into your weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers/sprinkles. (90%)
Low: 44

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 38

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers or T-Storms developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm early. (80%)
High: 50 Low: 41

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a rain/snow shower early in snowbelt. (20%)
High: 55 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or T-Storms. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 50

