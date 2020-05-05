Showers return overnight

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers developing. Some snow could mix in late. (70%)
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (70% AM)
High: 52 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder. Frost possible.
Low: 32
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower afternoon. (20% PM)
High: 59 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 47 Low: 34
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32
MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for snow showers into the afternon. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38