Showers return overnight

Weather

Colder temperatures will be around through the weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers developing. Some snow could mix in late. (70%)
Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (70% AM)
High: 52 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder. Frost possible.
Low: 32

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower afternoon. (20% PM)
High: 59 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 47 Low: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for snow showers into the afternon. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38

