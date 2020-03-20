Showers or storms with gusty wind through morning

OVERNIGHT: Rain likely with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty wind possible with stronger storms. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)
Low: 62
FRIDAY: Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty wind possible. Chance for a strong storm. (100%)
High: 69 Low: 62
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Colder. Small chance for a shower early.
Low: 28
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 23
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a snowflake early. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 53 Low: 33