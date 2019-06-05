Showers or storms will end overnight

Weather Headlines:
– Rain or storms expected through evening
– Some may produce heavy rain or gusty wind
– Watch for flooding into tonight
– Some storms can produce hail
– The rain and storm threat will end overnight
– Watch for areas of fog into the morning
Better weather on the way:
– Look for some sun into Thursday afternoon
– Dry weather will return to end the work week
