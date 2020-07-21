Showers or storms through Wednesday

Some storms could be strong through Wednesday evening

Tracking the risk for showers or storms through your Wednesday.

Several waves of showers or storms expected with warm and humid conditions sticking around.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing. Mainly late. Mild and humid. (80%)

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Scattered showers or storms. One round through morning. Another round later in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 85 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Mainly through the 1st half of the night. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 69