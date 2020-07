The risk for stronger storms will end this evening - Isolated showers or storms overnight

TONIGHT

Showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong early. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s.

TOMORROW

Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon.

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Scattered Clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 83 Low: 65

THURSDAY

Scattered Clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 82 Low: 65

FRIDAY

Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60