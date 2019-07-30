Showers or storms taper off tonight

Showers or storms through the evening. Watch for fog overnight.

FORECAST:    

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Showers or storms ending.  Patchy fog.
Low:  62

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or T-storm. (40%)
High:  81  

Wednesday Night:  Chance for a shower or storm early.  Areas of fog late.
Low:  59

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  59

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  83  Low: 61

Saturday: Partly Sunny
High: 83  Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 83  Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 85  Low: 62

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)
High:  83  Low:  63

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High:  78  Low:  63

