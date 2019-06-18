Showers or storms stay in the forecast overnight

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Areas of fog early. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers / T-Storms. (60%)High: 77
Tuesday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 61
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Isolated shower or t-storm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. (80%)
High: 74 Low: 62
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 58
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Chance for a shower and
T-Storms . (30%)
High: 78 Low: 52
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
T-Storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 61
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 69
Tuesday: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 63