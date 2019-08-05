Showers or storms stay in forecast

Weather

Watch for heavy rain and gusty wind with any storm.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast

Tonight: Showers or storms early. Patchy fog overnight.
Low: 65

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Showers and storms likely into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. (80%)
High: 85 Low: 65

Tuesday night: Showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain early. (80%)
Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 80 Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 59

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

7-Day Forecast