Showers or storms stay in forecast

Watch for heavy rain and gusty wind with any storm.

Forecast

Tonight: Showers or storms early. Patchy fog overnight.

Low: 65

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Showers and storms likely into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. (80%)

High: 85 Low: 65

Tuesday night: Showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain early. (80%)

Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 80 Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 59