Showers or storms return into Wednesday afternoon

Weather

Humidity builds into Wednesday night - Unsettled into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (60%)
High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Warm and humid. (30%)
Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 72

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)
High: 77 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a sprinkle through the morning in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53

