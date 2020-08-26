Showers or storms return into Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (60%)
High: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Warm and humid. (30%)
Low: 72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 72
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 70
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)
High: 77 Low: 68
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a sprinkle through the morning in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 58
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 53