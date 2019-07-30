Showers or storms for your Tuesday

Watching for showers and storms Tuesday. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. An isolated strong storm will be possible. (90%)
High:  79

Tuesday night:  Chance for showers or storm.  Mainly early.  Patchy fog. (40%)
Low:  63

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or T-storms. (40%)
High:  79  Low:  63

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  59

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low: 59

Saturday: Partly Sunny
High: 84  Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 84  Low: 62

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83  Low: 57


Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High:  86  Low:  57

