Showers or storms for your Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. An
isolated strong storm will be possible. (90%)
High: 79
Tuesday night: Chance for showers or storm. Mainly early.
Patchy fog. (40%)
Low: 63
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or T-storms.
(40%)
High: 79 Low: 63
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 59
Saturday: Partly
Sunny
High: 84 Low: 62
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 57
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 57