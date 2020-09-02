Showers or storms expected Wednesday

Gust wind or heavy rain possible with any storm into Wednesday afternoon

OVERNIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (80%)

High: 81 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)

Low: 64

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 63