Showers on the way for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 41
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Small chance for thunder. (90%)
High: 52
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers tapering off. (60%)
Low: 41
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 41(falling) Low: 41
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Very Small chance for a snow flurry. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 25
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Watching Storm Track. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 25
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 22
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 24