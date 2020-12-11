Showers on the way for your Saturday

One more warm day - Colder into next week

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Small chance for thunder. (90%)
High: 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers tapering off. (60%)
Low: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 41(falling) Low: 41

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Very Small chance for a snow flurry. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Watching Storm Track. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 22

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 24

