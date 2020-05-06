Showers likely to start the day

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers, mainly early. (70%AM)
High: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Frost possible.
Low: 32
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for afternoon showers. (30%PM)
High: 59
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 47 Low: 34
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 32
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 28