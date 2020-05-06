Showers likely to start the day

Breaking News
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers, mainly early. (70%AM)
High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Frost possible.
Low: 32

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for afternoon showers. (30%PM)
High: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 47 Low: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 28

