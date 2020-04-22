Breaking News
Showers increase through the evening

Rain or snow showers into the night - Warming Thursday

TONIGHT: Scattered light rain or snow/showers. (70%)
Low: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Especially into the afternoon. (100%)
High: 57 Low: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. Small chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 43

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a shower through midday. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Showers developing into the afternoon with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 49 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 35

