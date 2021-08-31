Showers from the remnants of Ida today and tomorrow

As Ida inches closer, the northern outer bands could give us some more rain chances

The remnants of Ida could be reaching the Valley today. Our southern counties will have the best chance of receiving any rain from Ida. Today will be more sunny to the north and more cloudy to south. As Ida moves closer, some of the northern outer bands could form some showers or storms. Depending on how Ida decides to go, some areas may not see any rain today or tomorrow. Ida should be completely out of the picture by late Wednesday evening. The rest of the week will be that fall weather most of us yearn for with highs in the 70s, low humidity, and lots of sunshine! This will be perfect weather to head out to the Canfield Fair, which starts on Wednesday!

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers from the remnants of Ida (30%). Better rain chances primarily to the south.

High: 80

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers/storms from the remnants of Ida (40%). Better rain chances primarily to the south.

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers from the remnants of Ida (40%). Better rain chances primarily to the south. Clearing by evening when Ida moves out.

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 50

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated rain (20%).

High: 78 Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers/storms (30%).

High: 79 Low: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers/storms (30%).

High: 78 Low: 57