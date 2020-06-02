Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine giving briefing

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for your Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Humid and unsettled weather sticks around for Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Increasing clouds, warm and humid tonight…lows in the upper 60s
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday…a few could be strong or severe…highs in the low 80s
— Isolated showers and storms Thursday…highs around 80
— A spotty shower Friday otherwise partly sunny…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny Saturday…highs in the upper 70s
— Sunny and cooler Sunday…highs near 70
— Mostly sunny and still cool Sunday…highs in the low 70s
— Sunny and warmer next Tuesday…highs in the low 80s
— Chances for showers and storms next Wednesday…highs in the mid 80s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award