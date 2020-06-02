Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for your Wednesday

Humid and unsettled weather sticks around for Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Increasing clouds, warm and humid tonight…lows in the upper 60s

— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday…a few could be strong or severe…highs in the low 80s

— Isolated showers and storms Thursday…highs around 80

— A spotty shower Friday otherwise partly sunny…highs in the low 80s

— Mostly sunny Saturday…highs in the upper 70s

— Sunny and cooler Sunday…highs near 70

— Sunny and warmer next Tuesday…highs in the low 80s

— Chances for showers and storms next Wednesday…highs in the mid 80s