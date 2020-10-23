Showers and storms will taper off overnight

TONIGHT: Showers or storms likely. Some may be gusty with heavy rain early. Gusty wind possible. (90%)
Low: 44
SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. Scattered clouds and cooler (30% AM)
High: 49
SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.
Low: 33
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 33
MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 44
TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 40
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 44 Low: 33