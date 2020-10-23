Showers and storms will taper off overnight

Turning colder into the weekend

TONIGHT: Showers or storms likely. Some may be gusty with heavy rain early. Gusty wind possible. (90%)

Low: 44

SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. Scattered clouds and cooler (30% AM)

High: 49

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.

Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 54 Low: 33

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 33