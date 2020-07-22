Showers and storms will stay in the forecast Wednesday

Weather

Some storms may be strong Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing. Mainly late. Mild and humid. (80%)
Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Scattered showers or storms. One round through morning. Another round later in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (80%)
High: 85 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Mainly through the 1st half of the night. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65

