Showers and storms taper off tonight

FORECAST:
Tonight: Humid with scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early.
Areas of fog possible. (80%)
Low: 61
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Small chance for an Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 79
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. Mainly toward morning. (30%)
Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. (90%)
High: 74 Low: 60
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Small chance for a
shower or storm . (20%)
High: 77 Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and
T-Storms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or
t-storms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 66
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 63