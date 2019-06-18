Showers and storms taper off tonight

Staying warm and humid overnight. Watch for fog.

by: Paul Wetzl

FORECAST:     

Tonight:  Humid with scattered showers or thunderstorms.  Mainly early.  Areas of fog possible.  (80%)
Low:  61

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for an Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High:  79

Wednesday night:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or storms.  Mainly toward morning.  (30%)
Low:  60 

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms.  (90%)
High:  74  Low:  60

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75 Low:  56

Saturday:  Partly sunny, warmer. Small chance for a shower or storm . (20%)
High:  77  Low: 55

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and T-Storms. (40%)
High:  84  Low: 60

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  84  Low: 66

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High:  82  Low:  63

