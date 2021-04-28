Showers and storms stay in the forecast tonight

Some storms may be strong through the evening

UPDATE: The risk for showers and storms will stay in the forecast this evening as the atmosphere remains unstable. Any storm that can get going could become strong or severe with gusty wind, heavy rain and hail.

Tonight: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong early. (90%)

Low: 60

Thursday: Rain showers likely with a chance for thunderstorms. (100%)

High: 64 Low: 60

Thursday night: Chance for showers. Small risk for thunder early. (60%)

Low: 46

Friday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 46