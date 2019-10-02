Showers and storms returning to the forecast

FORECAST:
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
few showers or storms. Mainly into the
afternoon and evening. (40%)
Record high = 85
High: 85
Wednesday night:
Scattered showers or thunderstorms.
(70%)
Low: 63
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. (60%)
High: 79 Low: 63
Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated
showers early. (20%)
High: 67 Low: 50
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 40
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 51
Monday: Chance for showers . (60%)
High: 64 Low: 51
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 47
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 46