Showers and storms returning to the forecast

Weather

Record high may fall once again Wednesday afternoon

FORECAST:

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or storms.  Mainly into the afternoon and evening.  (40%)
Record high = 85
High:  85 

Wednesday night:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (70%)
Low:  63

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or storms.  (60%)
High:  79  Low:  63

Friday:  Scattered clouds. Isolated showers early. (20%)
High: 67  Low:  50

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 64  Low:  40

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 68  Low:  51

Monday:  Chance for showers . (60%)
High: 64  Low:  51

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:  60  Low:  47

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 62  Low:  46

