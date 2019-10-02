Showers and storms returning to the forecast

Record high may fall once again Wednesday afternoon

FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or storms. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. (40%)

Record high = 85

High: 85

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. (60%)

High: 79 Low: 63

Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated showers early. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 40

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 51

Monday: Chance for showers . (60%)

High: 64 Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 46