Showers and storms return Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Showers and storms likely into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. (80%)
High: 85 Low: 65
Tuesday night: Showers and storms. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and
heavy rain early. (80%)
Low: 65
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 80 Low: 65
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in
the afternoon. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 63
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 58
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the
afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 55