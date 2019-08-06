Showers and storms return Tuesday

The risk for a gusty storm will stay in the forecast into Tuesday evening.

FORECAST:    
Tuesday:  Scattered clouds. Showers and storms likely into the afternoon.  Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. (80%)
High:  85  Low:  65

Tuesday night:  Showers and storms.  Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain early. (80%)
Low:  65

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 80  Low:  65

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.  (60%)
High:  80  Low:  63

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  76  Low:  58

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low:  56

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High:  79  Low:  59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High:  75   Low:  55

