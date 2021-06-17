Showers and storms on the way to end the week – What you need to know

Heat has been building through the middle of the country this week helping to fuel a powerful round of showers and thunderstorms through the upper mid-west this evening. A wave of low pressure will ride along this heat bubble and sweep through our region into the end of the week. This will keep showers and storms in the forecast to start your Father’s Day weekend.

You can expect a warmer overnight with lows in the 50s. The humidity will continue to increase through the region, including Warren, Youngstown and Sharon. Dew points will push into the 50s and 60s. This will have an impact on your body — you can find out how by clicking here. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return by late morning as a complex of storms moving in through the lower Great Lakes breaks down. These showers will try to make it to our region by late morning.

The risk for showers and storms will increase again by late afternoon and evening Friday. This is when the risk for stronger storms will be possible. You will want to keep an eye on the interactive radar — click here to view the current radar. The interactive radar is a useful tool during severe weather.

Showers and storms are expected through Friday evening into Friday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible with gusty wind, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado. Stay weather alert through the evening. Watch the video above to see the probability of hail, wind and tornadoes for our region through Friday evening.

The atmosphere will be loaded with moisture from East Liverpool to Mercer and this will result in the risk for heavy rain with any thunderstorm. The potential to see an inch or two in a short period of time is possible if you get stuck under any thunderstorm. This moisture will also lead to a lot of low-hanging clouds that look scary at times — brush up on your understanding of low-hanging clouds and scud here.

Another round of showers or storms will be possible Saturday. These storms could be stronger too.