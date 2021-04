Warm temperatures will stick around into the weekend

Tonight: Scattered showers or storms. Some may produce gusty wind and heavy rain. (90%)

Low: 55

Friday: Scattered clouds and warm. Chance for a shower or an isolated thunderstorm. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 55

Friday night: A few clouds.

Low: 52

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Afternoon showers or storms. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 52

Sunday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 57

Monday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 49