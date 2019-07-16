Showers and storms expected through Wednesday

FORECAST:
Tonight: Warm and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible under any storm. (70%)
Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers
& thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High: 80
Wednesday night: Scattered showers or
storms early. Warm and humid. (80%)
Low: 66
Thursday: Partly sunny and humid.
High: 90 Low: 66
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or
t-storm. (20%)
High: 93 Low: 70
Record high: 94 set in 1994
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 93 Low: 74
Record high: 95 set in 1933
Sunday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 89 Low: 70
Record high: 98 set in 1933
Monday: Chance for showers or storms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 65
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 78 Low: 58