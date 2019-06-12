FORECAST:
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Showers with the chance for thunderstorms developing. (60%)
Low: 56
Thursday: Showers or thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm possible into the afternoon/evening. Gusty wind possible. (100%)
High: 69
Thursday night: Showers or thunderstorms. Gusty wind. (100%)
Low: 49
Friday: Decreasing clouds. Small chance for a shower early morning. (10%)
High: 70 Low: 49
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or storms. Mainly afternoon. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (80%)
High: 78 Low: 62
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (70%)
High: 77 Low: 65
Tuesday: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 56
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 55
Showers and storms expected through Thursday
Unsettled weather expected through Friday morning.
