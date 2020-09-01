Showers and storms expected into your Wednesday

TONIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (80%)
High: 81 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
Low: 64
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 59
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 63