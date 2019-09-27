Showers and storms back in the forecast

Risk for showers and storms increase into your Saturday

FORECAST:



Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm late. (40%)

Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 83

Saturday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. Some may be strong. (60%)

Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 67

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a showers. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 69

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a showers. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 49