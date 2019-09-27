Showers and storms back in the forecast

FORECAST:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm late. (40%)
Low: 64
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the
afternoon. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon and evening. (60%)
High: 83
Saturday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms
early. Some may be strong. (60%)
Low: 59
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 67
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a showers. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 69
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a showers. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 63
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 49