Showers and storms back in the forecast

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Increasing clouds.  Chance for a shower or storm late.  (40%)
Low:  64  

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms early.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon and evening.  (60%) 
High: 83

Saturday night:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms early.  Some may be strong. (60%)
Low:  59 

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 76  Low: 59

Monday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  67

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a showers.  (20%)
High:  85  Low:  69

Thursday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a showers.  (20%)
High:  75  Low:  63

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 69   Low:  49

