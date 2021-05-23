Showers and storms arrive tonight and last into Monday

A mostly dry Sunday afternoon, but showers and storms arrive by this evening and last on-and-off through Monday.

Get ready for the rain to return later today! We’ll have a dry afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but by this evening, showers and storms return and last through the overnight hours and most of Monday. We take a break from the rain Tuesday, but then more is expected to come in Wednesday along with a cold front. So high temperatures will actually drop into the 70s by Thursday! The next round of rain after that will arrive Friday and could potentially taper off into next weekend.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers or storms towards the evening (40% PM).

High: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms (40%).

Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers or storms (40%).

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with leftover showers or storms (30%).

Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 81 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 77 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 70 Low: 52

SATURDAY: Chance for showers (30%).

High: 72 Low: 50