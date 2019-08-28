Shower or storm threat ends into the early morning

Weather

Better weather moving for your Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or sprinkle early. (20% )
High: 75

Wednesday night:  A few clouds.  Patchy fog.
Low:  53

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 53

Friday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 61

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 75  Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low: 63

Wednesday:  Chance for a shower or storm.  (20%)
High:  79  Low:  65

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com