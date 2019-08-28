Shower or storm threat ends into the early morning

FORECAST
Wednesday: Becoming
partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or sprinkle early. (20% )
High: 75
Wednesday night: A few clouds.
Patchy fog.
Low: 53
Thursday:
Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 53
Friday: Partly sunny.
(20%)
High: 77 Low: 61
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 56
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance
for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 57
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 63
Wednesday: Chance for a shower or storm. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 65