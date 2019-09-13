Shower and storm threat will increase late Friday

FORECAST:
Friday: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the
afternoon. Any storm can become strong. (40%)
High: 83
Friday night:Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong overnight. (90%)
Low: 63
Saturday: Showers possible early morning, then becoming
partly sunny. (30% AM)
High: 75 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 61
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 60
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 53