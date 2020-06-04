Shower and storm chances stick around

It will be another hot day with temperatures in the low 80s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. (60%)

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly early. (60%)

Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%).

High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).

High: 83 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56