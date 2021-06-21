Severe weather possible today

Strong to severe storms are likely for this morning and afternoon.

You will need to be weather alert throughout this afternoon and evening as we are tracking the potential for severe weather. Most of the morning will be dry with a slight chance for some isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies. Starting this afternoon, we will have to watch for some development of those storms then eventually by the evening, a final line of storms will blow through making way for a chilly night with lows in the 50s. The main threats possible with these storms will be damaging winds, lightning, small hail, and isolated tornado. After today’s hectic weather scenario, the rest of the week is shaping up to be nice with highs slowly increasing each day. At least it won’t be humid! This weekend our next system is set to arrive with more scattered showers or storms.

MONDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms. Some strong to severe. (70%).

High: 82

TONIGHT: Rain winding down (30%).

Low: 52

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and cooler.

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 85 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Chance for showers and storms (40%).

High: 81 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Chance for showers and storms (30%).

High: 80 Low: 64