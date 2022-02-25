(WKBN)- Hundreds of people are waking up Friday morning without power in the Valley.

Power is being restored for hundreds in Mercer, Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull Counties.

As of 5 a.m., Mercer has nearly 500 people without power while and Columbiana and Trumbull each have a little bit over 200 people out of power. Mahoning has less than 100.

According to First Energy’s website, there is no time confirmed for when power will be restored in Mercer or Columbiana County. Power should be restored in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties by 7:30 a.m.