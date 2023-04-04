(WKBN) — The active spring weather will continue into Wednesday as a strong storm system in the western U.S. will push into the Valley.



Storm Team 27 VIPIR radar showing the next storm system to affect the Valley.

Temperatures ahead of the storm system tomorrow will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. This warmth will provide the necessary energy to the atmosphere for the formation of thunderstorms. The thunderstorms will tap into very strong winds aloft and the potential is there for some of these strong winds to make it down to the ground.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of our viewing area in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Further east into Pennsylvania, there is a level 2 out of 5 risk.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday. The light green color represents regions that could see non-severe thunderstorms. The dark green color is a level 1 out of 5 severe storm risk. The yellow color is a level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk. The orange color is a level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk.

Clouds will begin to push into the area overnight and there will be a chance of some showers during the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Then, those showers will lift off to the north and there will be a period of broken clouds that will promote warming temperatures. The added energy due to the warming conditions and the approaching cold front will result in the formation of clusters of thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.



These thunderstorms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, heavy rain and lightning. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the progression of the storm system tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening.

Storm 27 Future Tracker shows multiple rounds of thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon.

The main timing for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday will be during the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential for multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms so make sure to stay weather aware.

Severe weather risk timing for Wednesday.

Regardless of thunderstorm activity, strong southerly winds will be present for much of the day. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph out of the south with gusts over 30 mph possible. If your area is impacted by a thunderstorm, then wind gusts of 50-60 mph could be possible, as shown below.





Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing wind gusts for Wednesday.

Thankfully, the weather will begin to improve immensely by the end of the week. Sunshine will return Friday and last into the weekend. High temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s by Easter Sunday.