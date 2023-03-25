The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Valley until 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that the atmospheric ingredients are in place for severe thunderstorms to occur. If a severe thunderstorm is occurring, then the National Weather Service will issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be between 2-4 p.m. Saturday evening when a line of storms will push through the area. The main severe weather threats for tonight will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 55 miles per hour and a minor risk of flooding due to recent heavy rains.

These storms already have a history of producing high winds back in parts of central Ohio. Regardless of whether or not severe thunderstorms hit the Valley tonight, strong non-thunderstorm winds will have an impact as the cold front moves through. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 miles per hour will be possible with the frontal passage which could knock trees and powerlines down.

Wind speed and gust outlook for Saturday afternoon and night.

There were power outages this morning due to fallen trees as a result of 35-40 MPH winds and the winds will be even stronger this afternoon.

