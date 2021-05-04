Severe storms will be possible this afternoon

This storm system will bring cooler air for the second half of the week

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible. (80%)
High: 73

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms early. Showers continue through morning. (80%)
Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers, mainly early. (40%)
High: 56

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%PM)
High: 57 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 59 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 42

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 38

