Severe storms will be possible this afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of May 3, a total of 1,075,999 (+995) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 56,642 (+89) hospitalizations and 7,836 (+17) ICU admissions. A total of 4,720,786 Ohioans — 40.39% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That is an increase of 5,564 from the previous day.