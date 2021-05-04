Severe storms will be possible this afternoon

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible. (80%)
High: 73
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms early. Showers continue through morning. (80%)
Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers, mainly early. (40%)
High: 56
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%PM)
High: 57 Low: 36
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 59 Low: 33
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 42
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 38