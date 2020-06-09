Severe storms likely across the Valley tomorrow

Weather then turns cooler and quiet for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Warm and muggy tonight with a stray shower tonight…lows in the low 70s
— Partly sunny, warm and humid…with thunderstorms likely Wednesday…many of those could be severe…highs in the upper 80s
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with more thunderstorms likely…a few of those may also be severe…lows in the low 60s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…highs in the mid 70s
— A few clouds Friday…highs in the low 70s
— Mostly sunny and cool Saturday…highs in the mid 60s
— Partly sunny Sunday…highs in the upper 60s
— Chance for showers Monday…highs in the mid 70s
— Chance for thunderstorms Tuesday…highs in the mid 70s