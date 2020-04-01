Several sunny days ahead

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Small chance for a shower/sprinkle early. Patchy fog possible. (20%AM)
High: 50
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 32
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 52
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 32
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%PM)
High: 62 Low: 43
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 44