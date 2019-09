Clearing skies for tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s across the Valley. An area of high pressure will slowly sink southward from Canada into New York. This means a northeasterly wind through the day on Tuesday. This will mix a few clouds with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday, we will start to see a slow warm-up with temperatures into the lower 80s for several days. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees for the workweek.