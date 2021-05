YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said two people were wounded overnight in separate shootings while a West Side home was also damaged by gunfire, but no one was hurt there.

About 12:25 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Victor Avenue on the East Side for a report of gunfire. Reports said officers who arrived saw glass on the sidewalk and drops of blood leading to the door of an apartment.