Frost can develop on cold nights if conditions are right.

Frost Advisories are up for parts of the area. See the latest Alerts here.

When it is cold enough, a frost advisory is issued. This only happens in the late spring or early fall. The reason for the advisory is to alert the area that plants or crops may be harmed by the frost. These are issued after the growing season has started. During the winter months, we do not have to worry about plants growing as it is too cold. Once they start growing in the spring, they can be harmed by a frost or freeze.

The same thing happens in the fall. Plants will grow through the summer and into the fall until a hard frost or freeze ends their growing season. So, these alerts are issued to save your plants or flowers from the harm done by the cold temperatures in both the late spring and early fall.

A frost advisory may be issued when temperatures are from 33° to 36°. It can frost near the ground when temperatures are in this range.

A freeze warning will be issued when temperatures reach 32° or colder.

Both of these alerts are issued after the spring growing season has started or as the summer growing season is ending.

Here are some dates to remember for the Youngstown region. They are from the National Weather Service and are centered on the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport location.

May 21: Average last frost in the spring

April 28: Earliest last frost in the spring on record

June 21: Latest last frost in the spring on record

May 3: Average last freeze in the spring

April 15: Earliest last freeze in the spring on record

June 11: Latest last freeze in the spring on record

In the fall, the average first frost is Oct. 1 and the average first freeze is Oct. 14.