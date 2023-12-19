(WKBN)- An overnight coating of snow has made for some difficult driving conditions in some areas. Right now we’re giving you a look at roads in Trumbull County with live drive.

The interstates seem okay, but what you want to look out for is the secondary roads. Even though the snow has been fairly light overnight, only getting about two inches or less, some of those side roads are quite icy.

As you’re getting ready to head out the door this morning, keep an eye on the clock to be on the safe side you’re going to want to double your travel time. Expect any trip, whether it be to work or to bring the kids to school, to take double the normal amount of time. Leave yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

Also, be prepared to slow down, and leave a healthy amount of space between you and the car in front of you. The Ohio Department of Transportation recommends that you inspect your car and clear it before heading out. Scrape off any snow from your car’s windows, lights, and signals. Make sure you can see and be seen on the road and check your car’s tires, and brakes. A breakdown is bad on a good day, and dangerous on a bad weather day.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommends you carry a winter emergency travel kit at all times with you with things like a shovel, blanket, flashlight and batteries.